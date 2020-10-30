Stifel Nicolaus Believes Facebook (FB) Still Has Room to Grow

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook (FB) today and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $280.83, close to its 52-week high of $304.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 60.0% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $311.62, a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Facebook’s market cap is currently $800B and has a P/E ratio of 34.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.91.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More on FB: