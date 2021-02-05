Stifel Nicolaus Believes Canopy Growth (CGC) Still Has Room to Grow

Stifel Nicolaus analyst W. Andrew Carter maintained a Buy rating on Canopy Growth (CGC) on March 17 and set a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.14, close to its 52-week high of $45.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Carter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 44.0% success rate. Carter covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, and HEXO.

Canopy Growth has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.87, which is a -46.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, Merrill Lynch also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Canopy Growth’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $135 million and GAAP net loss of $32.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $76.61 million and had a net profit of $259 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CGC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

Read More on CGC: