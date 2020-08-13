Stifel Nicolaus Assigns a Buy Rating on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood assigned a Buy rating to Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) today and set a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #1095 out of 6892 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Knight Therapeutics with a $6.68 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.68 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, Knight Therapeutics has an average volume of 1,571.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. It offers commercialized Rx and over-the-counter products, which includes Impavido, Movantik, ATryn, and AzaSite. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.