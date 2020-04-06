Stifel Financial (SF) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Christopher Harris from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Stifel Financial (SF). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.18, close to its 52-week low of $31.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 61.2% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Raymond James Financial.

Stifel Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.00.

Stifel Financial’s market cap is currently $2.45B and has a P/E ratio of 6.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients. The Institutional Group segment involves in research, equity and fixed income institutional sales and trading, investment banking, public finance and syndicate. The Other segment interest income from stock borrowing activities, unallocated interest expense, interest income and gains and losses from investments held. The company was founded in1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.