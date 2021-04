Stifel Financial (SF) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Hold rating on Stifel Financial (SF) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.67, close to its 52-week high of $70.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 65.6% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Interactive Brokers.

Stifel Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.00, implying a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Stifel Financial’s market cap is currently $7.18B and has a P/E ratio of 16.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.06.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients. The Institutional Group segment involves in research, equity and fixed income institutional sales and trading, investment banking, public finance and syndicate. The Other segment interest income from stock borrowing activities, unallocated interest expense, interest income and gains and losses from investments held. The company was founded in1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.