Steven Madden (SHOO) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

Brian Anderson- February 27, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Steven Madden (SHOO), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 48.3% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Steven Madden is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.00.

Based on Steven Madden’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $17.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $12.49 million.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

