Steven Madden (SHOO) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Steven Madden (SHOO) on January 17 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.36, close to its 52-week high of $44.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 47.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

Steven Madden has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.50.

The company has a one-year high of $44.80 and a one-year low of $28.85. Currently, Steven Madden has an average volume of 587K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHOO in relation to earlier this year.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.