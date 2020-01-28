Sterling Bancorp (STL) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report issued on January 24, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Sterling Bancorp (STL), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Sterling Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.30, implying a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.17 and a one-year low of $17.57. Currently, Sterling Bancorp has an average volume of 1.19M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank. It offers commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Montebello, NY.

