Sterling Bancorp (STL) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Buy rating on Sterling Bancorp (STL) yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 54.6% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sterling Bancorp with a $25.75 average price target, a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sterling Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $114 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank. It offers commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Montebello, NY.

Read More on STL: