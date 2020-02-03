Sterling Bancorp (STL) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Sterling Bancorp (STL), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 52.6% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Sterling Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.75, which is a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Sterling Bancorp’s market cap is currently $3.97B and has a P/E ratio of 9.82. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank. It offers commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Montebello, NY.

