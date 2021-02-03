Steris (STE) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Steris (STE). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $191.08, close to its 52-week high of $203.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 71.1% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Steris is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $217.00, implying a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $203.91 and a one-year low of $105.69. Currently, Steris has an average volume of 442.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STE in relation to earlier this year.

STERIS Plc (Ireland) engages in the manufacture of medical and surgical equipment. The company was founded on December 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

