Steris (STE) Initiated with a Hold at Needham

Needham analyst Michael Matson initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Steris (STE) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.43, close to its 52-week high of $168.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Steris is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $170.00.

The company has a one-year high of $168.98 and a one-year low of $105.69. Currently, Steris has an average volume of 728.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

STERIS Plc (Ireland) engages in the manufacture of medical and surgical equipment. The company was founded on December 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.