Steris (STE) Got Some Good News

Needham analyst Michael Matson upgraded Steris (STE) to Buy today and set a price target of $233.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $191.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 67.7% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Steris with a $231.25 average price target, a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Steris’ market cap is currently $16.33B and has a P/E ratio of 41.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -495.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

STERIS Plc (Ireland) engages in the manufacture of medical and surgical equipment. The company was founded on December 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.