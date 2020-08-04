Steris (STE) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Hold rating to Steris (STE) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $161.07, close to its 52-week high of $168.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 57.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Steris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $170.00.

Based on Steris’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $823 million and net profit of $123 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $768 million and had a net profit of $109 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

STERIS Plc (Ireland) engages in the manufacture of medical and surgical equipment. The company was founded on December 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.