Steris (STE) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Hold rating to Steris (STE) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $181.57, close to its 52-week high of $192.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 56.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Steris is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $200.00.

Steris’ market cap is currently $15.07B and has a P/E ratio of 36.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 27.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

STERIS Plc (Ireland) engages in the manufacture of medical and surgical equipment. The company was founded on December 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.