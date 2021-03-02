Stericycle (SRCL) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Hold rating on Stericycle (SRCL) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 63.2% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, H&R Block, and Cintas.

Stericycle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.00, representing a 25.4% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Stericycle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $636 million and GAAP net loss of $81.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $800 million and had a GAAP net loss of $219 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stericycle, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS); International RCS; and Domestic CRS. The Domestic and Canada RCS segment manages medical and pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous wastes, and unused and expired inventory. The International RCS segment includes patient transport services. The Domestic Communication and Related Services segment consists of inbound/outbound communication, automated patient reminders, online scheduling, notifications, product retrievals, product returns, and quality audits. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.