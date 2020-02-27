Stericycle (SRCL) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Stericycle (SRCL). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 59.2% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and XPO Logistics.

Stericycle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.00, which is an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $67.94 and a one-year low of $40.06. Currently, Stericycle has an average volume of 518K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stericycle, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS); International RCS; and Domestic CRS. The Domestic and Canada RCS segment manages medical and pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous wastes, and unused and expired inventory.