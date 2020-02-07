Stericycle (SRCL) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Christine Brown- February 7, 2020, 9:31 AM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Hold rating on Stericycle (SRCL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.69, close to its 52-week high of $66.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 61.8% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, XPO Logistics, and United Parcel.

Stericycle has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $62.67.

The company has a one-year high of $66.60 and a one-year low of $40.06. Currently, Stericycle has an average volume of 579.1K.

Stericycle, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS); International RCS; and Domestic CRS. The Domestic and Canada RCS segment manages medical and pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous wastes, and unused and expired inventory.

