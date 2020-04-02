Stericycle (SRCL) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Stericycle (SRCL), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is ranked #4697 out of 6244 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stericycle with a $71.40 average price target, a 55.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $75.00 price target.

Based on Stericycle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $800 million and GAAP net loss of $219 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $853 million and had a GAAP net loss of $318 million.

Stericycle, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS); International RCS; and Domestic CRS. The Domestic and Canada RCS segment manages medical and pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous wastes, and unused and expired inventory. The International RCS segment includes patient transport services. The Domestic Communication and Related Services segment consists of inbound/outbound communication, automated patient reminders, online scheduling, notifications, product retrievals, product returns, and quality audits. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.