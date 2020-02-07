Stericycle (SRCL) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Stericycle (SRCL) today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.47, close to its 52-week high of $67.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 58.6% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Cra International, and Icf International.

Stericycle has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $63.75.

The company has a one-year high of $67.94 and a one-year low of $40.06. Currently, Stericycle has an average volume of 579.1K.

Stericycle, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS); International RCS; and Domestic CRS. The Domestic and Canada RCS segment manages medical and pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous wastes, and unused and expired inventory.