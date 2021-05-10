Stereotaxis (STXS) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Jason Wittes assigned a Buy rating to Stereotaxis (STXS) today and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 60.1% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and Globus Medical.

Stereotaxis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.62 and a one-year low of $3.03. Currently, Stereotaxis has an average volume of 431.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stereotaxis, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of robotic systems and instruments that electrophysiologists use for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms known as cardiac arrhythmias. Its products include The Epoch Solution, Niobe Magnetic Navigation System, Vdrive Robotic Navigation System, and Odyssey Solution. The company was founded in June 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.