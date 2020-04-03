Stephens Thinks Now’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Blake Hirschman from Stephens reiterated a Buy rating on Now (DNOW), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.96, close to its 52-week low of $4.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Hirschman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -32.2% and a 20.0% success rate. Hirschman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as WW Grainger, MRC Global, and Pool.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Now is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.08.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Now’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $639 million and GAAP net loss of $139 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $764 million and had a net profit of $16 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NOW, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets. The Canada segment covers energy exploration, production, drilling, and midstream business. The International segment represents the energy exploration, production, and drilling business. The company was founded on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.