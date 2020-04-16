Stephens Thinks DMC Global’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Tommy Moll from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on DMC Global (BOOM), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.56, close to its 52-week low of $20.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Moll is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -39.7% and a 9.7% success rate. Moll covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Mammoth Energy Services, Select Energy Services, and Baker Hughes Company.

DMC Global has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $76.69 and a one-year low of $20.15. Currently, DMC Global has an average volume of 270.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BOOM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DMC Global, Inc. engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, and distributes products utilized by the global oil and gas industry principally for the perforation of oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.