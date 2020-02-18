Stephens Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Pool (POOL)

Stephens analyst Blake Hirschman maintained a Hold rating on Pool (POOL) today and set a price target of $228.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $233.55, close to its 52-week high of $233.93.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pool is a Hold with an average price target of $227.50.

The company has a one-year high of $233.93 and a one-year low of $150.15. Currently, Pool has an average volume of 173.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of POOL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Manuel Perez De La Mesa, the VICE CHAIRMAN of POOL sold 18,574 shares for a total of $3,923,941.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.