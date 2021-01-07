Stephens Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH)

In a report released today, James Rutherford from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rutherford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 70.3% success rate. Rutherford covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ruth’s Hospitality’s market cap is currently $618.8M and has a P/E ratio of -44.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 59.02.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand. The Franchise Operations segment includes franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants. The company was founded by Ruth Fertel in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.