Stephens Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

In a report released today, James Rutherford from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Rutherford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 71.6% success rate. Rutherford covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Brinker International.

Carrols Restaurant Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67, representing a 23.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.57 and a one-year low of $0.98. Currently, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average volume of 329.7K.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates restaurants under the Burger King brand. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.