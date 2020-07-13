Stephens Remains a Hold on Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH)

In a report released today, James Rutherford from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Rutherford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 69.2% success rate. Rutherford covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Carrols Restaurant Group, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ruth’s Hospitality is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.20.

The company has a one-year high of $25.78 and a one-year low of $2.32. Currently, Ruth’s Hospitality has an average volume of 1.86M.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand. The Franchise Operations segment includes franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants. The company was founded by Ruth Fertel in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.