Stephens Remains a Buy on Casey’s General (CASY)

Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu maintained a Buy rating on Casey’s General (CASY) today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $174.89, close to its 52-week high of $181.99.

Bienvenu has an average return of 18.1% when recommending Casey’s General.

According to TipRanks.com, Bienvenu is ranked #1271 out of 6215 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casey’s General is a Hold with an average price target of $179.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Casey’s General’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $33.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $41.84 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.