Stephens Releases a Buy Rating on Everbridge (EVBG)

Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams assigned a Buy rating to Everbridge (EVBG) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.84.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 67.7% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Smartsheet.

Everbridge has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.33, implying a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Based on Everbridge’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.92 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.81 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EVBG in relation to earlier this year.

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events.