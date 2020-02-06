Stephens Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens reiterated a Hold rating on Twilio (TWLO), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.15.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 65.5% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Everbridge.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twilio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $139.42, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report issued on January 31, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $151.00 and a one-year low of $89.81. Currently, Twilio has an average volume of 2.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TWLO in relation to earlier this year.

Twilio, Inc. engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its platform consists of the following layers: engagement cloud, programmable communications cloud, and super network.