Stephens Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Delta Airlines (DAL)

In a report released today, Jack Atkins from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on Delta Airlines (DAL), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.86, close to its 52-week high of $63.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkins is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 51.3% success rate. Atkins covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Delta Airlines with a $68.10 average price target, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Delta Airlines’ market cap is currently $39.74B and has a P/E ratio of 8.66. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DAL in relation to earlier this year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Refinery. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

