Stephens Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Now (DNOW)

In a report released today, Blake Hirschman from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Now (DNOW), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Hirschman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.8% and a 35.0% success rate. Hirschman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as WW Grainger, MRC Global, and Pool.

Now has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.83 and a one-year low of $8.58. Currently, Now has an average volume of 919.8K.

NOW, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.