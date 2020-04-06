Stephens Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on JB Hunt (JBHT)

Stephens analyst Brad Delco maintained a Buy rating on JB Hunt (JBHT) today and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Delco is ranked #1653 out of 6217 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JB Hunt is a Hold with an average price target of $108.44.

JB Hunt’s market cap is currently $9.54B and has a P/E ratio of 18.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JBHT in relation to earlier this year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers. The DCS segment includes private fleet conversion and final-mile delivery services. The ICS segment provides a single-source logistics management for clients who intends to outsource their transportation activities. It offers flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, less-than-truckload, dry-van, and intermodal freight services. The JBT segment is responsible for full-load, dry-van freight that is transported via roads and highways. The company was founded by Johnnie Bryan Hunt, Sr. and Johnelle D. Hunt on August 10, 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, AR.