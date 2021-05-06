Stephens Maintains Their Hold Rating on Twilio (TWLO)

Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams maintained a Hold rating on Twilio (TWLO) today and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $305.51.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 72.4% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twilio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $487.38, a 59.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Twilio’s market cap is currently $57.49B and has a P/E ratio of -101.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.09.

Founded in 2008, California-based Twilio, Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that allows software developers to programmatically make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and perform other communication functions using its web service APIs (Application Programming Interfaces).

