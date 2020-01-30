Stephens Maintains Their Hold Rating on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

In a report released today, Vincent Caintic from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on Santander Consumer USA (SC), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Caintic is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Caintic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Synchrony Financial, Curo Group Holdings, and Credit Acceptance.

Santander Consumer USA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $26.50, a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.75 and a one-year low of $18.71. Currently, Santander Consumer USA has an average volume of 894.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.