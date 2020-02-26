Stephens Maintains Their Hold Rating on Five9 (FIVN)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on Five9 (FIVN), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.03.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 71.0% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Everbridge.

Five9 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.67, implying a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $80.58 and a one-year low of $46.09. Currently, Five9 has an average volume of 574.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIVN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It offers end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO, and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.