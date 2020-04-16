Stephens Maintains Their Buy Rating on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

Stephens analyst Daniel Imbro maintained a Buy rating on Standard Motor Products (SMP) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Imbro is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -18.8% and a 17.4% success rate. Imbro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Genuine Parts Company, Tractor Supply, and O’Reilly Auto.

Standard Motor Products has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

The company has a one-year high of $55.85 and a one-year low of $35.51. Currently, Standard Motor Products has an average volume of 109.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMP in relation to earlier this year.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems. The Temperature Control Segment manufactures and remanufactures air conditioning compressors, air conditioning and heating parts, engine cooling system parts, power window accessories, and windshield washer system parts. The company was founded by Elias Fife and Ralph van Allen in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.