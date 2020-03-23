Stephens Maintains a Buy Rating on Cutera (CUTR)

Stephens analyst Chris Cooley maintained a Buy rating on Cutera (CUTR) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.76, close to its 52-week low of $9.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Cooley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Boston Scientific, and Align Tech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cutera with a $24.67 average price target.

Based on Cutera’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $26.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CUTR in relation to earlier this year.

Cutera, Inc. sells aesthetic medical equipment and services, and distributes skincare products, to medical practitioners. The firm designs, develops, manufactures, distributes and markets light and energy-based product platforms for use by physicians and other practitioners, enabling them to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to customers.