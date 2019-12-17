Stephens Keeps Their Hold Rating on LogMeIn (LOGM)

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on LogMeIn (LOGM), with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.76.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.9% and a 17.4% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Everbridge.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LogMeIn with a $82.17 average price target, a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $96.87 and a one-year low of $62.02. Currently, LogMeIn has an average volume of 652.6K.

LogMeIn, Inc. engages in the development and market of remote access, remote support and collaboration solutions that provide instant, secure connections between internet enabled devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; United Kingdom; and International and All Other.