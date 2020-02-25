Stephens Keeps Their Hold Rating on Dorman Products (DORM)

In a report released today, Daniel Imbro from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on Dorman Products (DORM), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.34, close to its 52-week low of $63.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Imbro is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 38.1% success rate. Imbro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Genuine Parts Company, O’Reilly Auto, and AutoZone.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dorman Products with a $65.00 average price target, representing a -4.5% downside. In a report issued on February 21, Barrington also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $95.72 and a one-year low of $63.53. Currently, Dorman Products has an average volume of 148.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprises of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.