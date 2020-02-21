Stephens Keeps Their Hold Rating on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic maintained a Hold rating on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) today and set a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.49, close to its 52-week high of $129.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Caintic is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.1% and a 46.0% success rate. Caintic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Santander Consumer USA, Synchrony Financial, and Curo Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for America’s Car-Mart with a $139.00 average price target, which is a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Janney Montgomery also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $129.70 and a one-year low of $80.40. Currently, America’s Car-Mart has an average volume of 102.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRMT in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Daniel Englander, a Director at CRMT bought 3,750 shares for a total of $85,763.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers. Its operations are conducted through its two subsidiaries, America’s Car Mart, Inc. and Colonial Auto Finance, Inc. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.