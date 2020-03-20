Stephens Keeps Their Buy Rating on Denny’s (DENN)

In a report released today, James Rutherford from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Denny’s (DENN), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.47, close to its 52-week low of $4.50.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Denny’s with a $21.17 average price target.

Denny’s’ market cap is currently $336.1M and has a P/E ratio of 3.15. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DENN in relation to earlier this year.

Denny’s Corp. operates as a family restaurant chain, which owns and operates Denny’s restaurant brand. It provides breakfast, lunch and dinner including craveable burgers, sandwiches, salads and entrees. The company also offers appetizers and desserts cater to the late-night crowd.