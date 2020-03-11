Stephens Keeps a Hold Rating on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu reiterated a Hold rating on Calavo Growers (CVGW) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.64, close to its 52-week low of $49.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Bienvenu is ranked #1271 out of 6215 analysts.

Calavo Growers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $63.33, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Calavo Growers’ market cap is currently $926.5M and has a P/E ratio of 29.69. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CVGW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Calavo Growers, Inc. engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment grades, sizes, packs, cools, and ripens avocados for delivery to the customers.