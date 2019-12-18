Stephens Gives a Hold Rating to Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

In a report released today, Matt Olney from Stephens assigned a Hold rating to Independent Bank Group (IBTX), with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Olney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 55.7% success rate. Olney covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Financial Bankshares, Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, and Business First Bancshares.

Independent Bank Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.33, implying a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $63.16 and a one-year low of $44.14. Currently, Independent Bank Group has an average volume of 269.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IBTX in relation to earlier this year.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals, and individual through its subsidiary, Independent Bank.