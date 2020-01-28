Stephens Downgrades Centerstate Banks (CSFL) to Hold

Centerstate Banks (CSFL) received a Hold rating from Stephens analyst Tyler Stafford today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Stafford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 56.1% success rate. Stafford covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Franklin Financial Network, and Pacific Premier Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centerstate Banks with a $27.50 average price target.

Centerstate Banks’ market cap is currently $2.97B and has a P/E ratio of 12.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.03.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

CenterState Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Correspondent Banking and Capital Market; and Corporate Overhead and Administration. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers.