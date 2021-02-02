Stephens Believes LiqTech International (LIQT) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on April 16, Robert McCarthy from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on LiqTech International (LIQT), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.08, close to its 52-week high of $9.10.

McCarthy has an average return of 42.5% when recommending LiqTech International.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is ranked #327 out of 7261 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for LiqTech International with a $8.00 average price target, representing a 2.0% upside. In a report issued on May 12, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.10 and a one-year low of $2.95. Currently, LiqTech International has an average volume of 100.1K.

LiqTech International, Inc. engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters for the gas and liquid purification. Its specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration and diesel particulate filters for the control of soot exhaust particles from diesel engines. The company was founded by Lasse Andreassen on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.