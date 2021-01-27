Stephens Believes Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Stephens from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.96, close to its 52-week high of $25.19.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kura Sushi USA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.50, representing a 2.4% upside. In a report issued on January 12, Craig-Hallum also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kura Sushi USA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.41 million and GAAP net loss of $6.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.44 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.22 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.