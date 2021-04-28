Stephens Believes Blackbaud (BLKB) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Blackbaud (BLKB), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.68, close to its 52-week high of $80.00.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 79.5% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackbaud with a $80.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Blackbaud’s market cap is currently $3.52B and has a P/E ratio of 453.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLKB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blackbaud, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. The company was founded by Anthony E. Bakker in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.