Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cantor Fitzgerald and Cowen & Co. gave Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STML) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Stemline Therapeutics today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.03, close to its 52-week low of $6.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 51.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Stemline Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, implying a 208.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $18.22 and a one-year low of $6.01. Currently, Stemline Therapeutics has an average volume of 678K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STML in relation to earlier this year.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for oncology indications of unmet medical need. Its clinical stage product candidates include SL-401, SL-801, and SL-701.

