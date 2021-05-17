Stellus Capital (SCM) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn maintained a Hold rating on Stellus Capital (SCM) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.98, close to its 52-week high of $13.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Penn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 73.9% success rate. Penn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Trinity Capital, Inc., and Gladstone Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stellus Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Stellus Capital’s market cap is currently $252.1M and has a P/E ratio of 3.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.92.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company. It develops company which seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in The US and Canada. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.